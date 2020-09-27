Previous
My what a fine set of antlers you have! by rjb71
My what a fine set of antlers you have!

Popped over to Burghley Park Stamford today in the hope of seeing some deer. This Fallow Stag is one of the more impressive ones and I suspect will be top stag in the coming weeks as the rut gets going.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
PhotoCrazy ace
Definitely!!
September 27th, 2020  
Mariana Visser
lovely
September 27th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Outstanding! FAV and pinning. =)
September 27th, 2020  
