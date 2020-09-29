Previous
Next
A Song for Lovers by rjb71
Photo 1340

A Song for Lovers

Caught these two lovebirds at Rutland Water this evening. Another entry for the song title challenge with Richard Ashcroft 's A Song for lovers https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3FVwCm1u8mA

I spend the night
Yeah, looking for my inside in a hotel room
Waiting for you
We're gonna make it tonight
Yeah, something in the air tells me that time is right
So we've better get it on
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
367% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Perfect timing and a very sweet image as a result.
September 29th, 2020  
Sue ace
Just gorgeous. Fav
September 29th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Truly beautiful
September 29th, 2020  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Just fantastic a fav
September 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise