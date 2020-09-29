Sign up
Photo 1340
A Song for Lovers
Caught these two lovebirds at Rutland Water this evening. Another entry for the song title challenge with Richard Ashcroft 's A Song for lovers
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3FVwCm1u8mA
I spend the night
Yeah, looking for my inside in a hotel room
Waiting for you
We're gonna make it tonight
Yeah, something in the air tells me that time is right
So we've better get it on
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Tags
theme-animals
,
songtitle-66
Taffy
ace
Perfect timing and a very sweet image as a result.
September 29th, 2020
Sue
ace
Just gorgeous. Fav
September 29th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Truly beautiful
September 29th, 2020
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Just fantastic a fav
September 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
