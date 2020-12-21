Previous
Leave a Light On by rjb71
Photo 1407

Leave a Light On

The Pretty Church of St Andrew in Hambleton Rutland complete with Christmas lights in the tree.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Milanie ace
What a lovely shot
December 21st, 2020  
