Steady as a Rock. by rjb71
Photo 1414

Steady as a Rock.

I know you've all seen this church many times this year! What can I say I'm staying local! Shot this with my wide angle lens I think it works OK with the rock in the foreground and the long exposure flattening the water.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
