Photo 1416
Well Its been a Topsy Turvey year!
We've all had a strange year where ever we live. So I looked into my crystal ball to see what the future holds! Unfortunately it still looks rather upside down! Happy New year All!
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
marlboromaam
ace
Well done and a lovely shot! Yes, it has. Happy new year!
December 31st, 2020
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
Happy new year to you and Mrs B
December 31st, 2020
