Well Its been a Topsy Turvey year! by rjb71
Photo 1416

Well Its been a Topsy Turvey year!

We've all had a strange year where ever we live. So I looked into my crystal ball to see what the future holds! Unfortunately it still looks rather upside down! Happy New year All!
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
marlboromaam ace
Well done and a lovely shot! Yes, it has. Happy new year!
December 31st, 2020  
JackieR ace
Beautiful

Happy new year to you and Mrs B
December 31st, 2020  
