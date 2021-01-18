Sign up
Photo 1432
Blue Monday
As its supposedly blue Monday today the most depressing day of the year! Thought I'd post a blue hour shot I took over the Christmas Holidays. I think I could probably post a year's worth of shots of this church!
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Mave
Love your shots of this church. Great sky!
January 18th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Love this church, one day I'll see it myself
January 18th, 2021
