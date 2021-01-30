Previous
All Saints Church by rjb71
Photo 1444

All Saints Church

This is another shot from last Sundays snow. The weather has been awful today and i haven't felt motivated to pick up the camera. I could have done with my wider angle lens as i was backed up against the wall to try and fit it all in!
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
