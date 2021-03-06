Previous
Smokin! by rjb71
Photo 1472

Smokin!

A rather pretty Starling take last week end when that thing we call the sun made its last appearance!
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Mona ace
Fabulous!
March 6th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! What a shot!
March 6th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Wow - wonderful shot - such detail!
March 6th, 2021  
