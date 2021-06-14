Previous
Green by rjb71
Photo 1562

Green

Quick shot i took of this pretty corner of Leicestershire whilst i was waiting for the red arrows.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
