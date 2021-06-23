98.9% Uncropped

Previous
Photo 1569

Bit of an experiment using a 600mm lens on a crop sensor body and a 1.4 tc arguably I could have got a sharper image with out the teleconverter as I had to push the ISO up to get enough light. Was fun to try though.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
CAT Carter19 ace
The detail is extraordinary wow!
June 23rd, 2021  
