Photo 1569
98.9% Uncropped
Bit of an experiment using a 600mm lens on a crop sensor body and a 1.4 tc arguably I could have got a sharper image with out the teleconverter as I had to push the ISO up to get enough light. Was fun to try though.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
1
0
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2550
photos
280
followers
110
following
429% complete
View this month »
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
Album
365-2017 onwards
CAT Carter19
ace
The detail is extraordinary wow!
June 23rd, 2021
