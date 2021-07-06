Previous
Time for a Sharp Exit! by rjb71
Time for a Sharp Exit!

It was bizarrely relaxing watching this Storm roll in but as the rain started to come down I decided to make a sharp exit for the car! I arrived just as the deluge started and watched the rest of the storm from the safety of the car!
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful!
July 6th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
love the deep blues
July 6th, 2021  
Catherine P
Like all those blue tones
July 6th, 2021  
