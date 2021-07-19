Previous
Next
Fleeting Flax by rjb71
Photo 1589

Fleeting Flax

The flax flower blooms in the morning and generally looses its flowers by midday on the same day. This was taken around 11am 2 hours later the blooms were all gone!
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise