Photo 1589
Fleeting Flax
The flax flower blooms in the morning and generally looses its flowers by midday on the same day. This was taken around 11am 2 hours later the blooms were all gone!
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
