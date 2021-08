Limnological Tower

This is the Limnological Tower on Rutland Water lined up with the rising sun this morning. A limnological tower is basically used to test the quality of the water it has various sensors that look for things that could effect the quality of drinking water such as algae blooms. It makes a change from a church! Although if you look closely to the left of the tower you can see the spire of Empingham Church poking up above the dam.