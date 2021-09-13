Sign up
Photo 1643
Hanging on to the Summer
A couple of bees on a Dahlia at Grimsthorpe Castle yesterday.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2637
photos
272
followers
108
following
Helene
ace
What a wonderful catch. Huge fav
September 13th, 2021
