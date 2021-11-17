Sign up
Photo 1699
Sunrise
This mornings sunrise on the way to work with an inquisitive sheep!
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Kitty Hawke
Such a lovely glowing scene....and a sheep ! (or some)
November 17th, 2021
Shepherdman
Lovely shot. Must admit I've missed the sunrise for a few days!
November 17th, 2021
