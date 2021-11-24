Previous
Yesterday by rjb71
Photo 1705

Yesterday

Yesterday's sunrise on the way to work. Got a couple of days off now which I really need after a very hectic few days of work. Hopefully they won't ring me too much tomorrow... 🤞
24th November 2021

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK.
Elizabeth
Lovely!
November 24th, 2021  
Lesley
Stunning layers and colours and gradients etc etc etc
November 24th, 2021  
