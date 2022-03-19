Previous
Symmetry with the Sun by rjb71
Photo 1799

Symmetry with the Sun

The Church of the Holy Trinity in the village of Teigh in Rutland doing a good Mordor impression from Lord of the rings.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
JackieR ace
Genius!!! Blooming beautiful
March 19th, 2022  
