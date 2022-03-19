Sign up
Photo 1799
Symmetry with the Sun
The Church of the Holy Trinity in the village of Teigh in Rutland doing a good Mordor impression from Lord of the rings.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
19th March 2022 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Genius!!! Blooming beautiful
March 19th, 2022
