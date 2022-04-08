Previous
Next
Front Cover by rjb71
Photo 1813

Front Cover

Image of mine on the front of the Rutland Pride magazine. Always nice to see you're work in print although I would have preferred they hadn't given it the painterly look in photoshop but it is at least credited to me 🙂
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
496% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise