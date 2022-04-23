Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1820
Holly Blue
I wrongly identified this as a Common Blue Butterfly it is infact a Holly Blue Butterfly sheltering from the wind today.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2841
photos
266
followers
107
following
498% complete
View this month »
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
Latest from all albums
1814
1815
1816
632
1817
1818
1819
1820
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
23rd April 2022 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jesika
I think you’ll find it’s a Holly Blue, lovely image.
April 23rd, 2022
Linda Godwin
nice shot, its hard to catch those tiny blues.
April 23rd, 2022
Richard Brown
ace
@jesika2
thanks yes was just checking myself and realised I has identified it incorrectly. Will edit my post
April 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close