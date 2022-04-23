Previous
Holly Blue by rjb71
Photo 1820

Holly Blue

I wrongly identified this as a Common Blue Butterfly it is infact a Holly Blue Butterfly sheltering from the wind today.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Jesika
I think you’ll find it’s a Holly Blue, lovely image.
April 23rd, 2022  
Linda Godwin
nice shot, its hard to catch those tiny blues.
April 23rd, 2022  
Richard Brown ace
@jesika2 thanks yes was just checking myself and realised I has identified it incorrectly. Will edit my post
April 23rd, 2022  
