Jaguar E-Type by rjb71
Photo 1821

Jaguar E-Type

It was the Stilton run today in Uppingham the cars follow the route that was traditionally used to deliver Stilton cheese. The route takes them from Uppingham in Rutland to Stilton in Cambridgeshire and around the Welland valley and Viaduct.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Renee Salamon
Haven’t seen an E-type for years, she’s a beaut
April 24th, 2022  
Shepherdman
Nice shot. Apparently it is "classic car Sunday" when a lot of older cars are out and about.
April 24th, 2022  
Richard Brown
@shepherdman thanks yes Drive it Day when everyone takes their classic car out if you're lucky enough to have one!
@rensala thanks there were at least 3 there today.
April 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Sweet car!
April 24th, 2022  
