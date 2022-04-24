Sign up
Photo 1821
Jaguar E-Type
It was the Stilton run today in Uppingham the cars follow the route that was traditionally used to deliver Stilton cheese. The route takes them from Uppingham in Rutland to Stilton in Cambridgeshire and around the Welland valley and Viaduct.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
4
2
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2842
photos
266
followers
107
following
498% complete
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1815
1816
632
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
24th April 2022 11:26am
Renee Salamon
ace
Haven’t seen an E-type for years, she’s a beaut
April 24th, 2022
Shepherdman
Nice shot. Apparently it is "classic car Sunday" when a lot of older cars are out and about.
April 24th, 2022
Richard Brown
ace
@shepherdman
thanks yes Drive it Day when everyone takes their classic car out if you're lucky enough to have one!
@rensala
thanks there were at least 3 there today.
April 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sweet car!
April 24th, 2022
