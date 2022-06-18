Sign up
Photo 1858
Team Raven
Display team Team Raven arriving at Duxford yesterday. I had been photography taxiing aircraft so my shutter speed was a bit low at 1/60 hence the accidental full discs on the props. Came out OK all the same I think
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
2
1
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
Corinne C
ace
Superb
June 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Flying with their wheels down - an unusual shot!
June 18th, 2022
