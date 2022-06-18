Previous
Next
Team Raven by rjb71
Photo 1858

Team Raven

Display team Team Raven arriving at Duxford yesterday. I had been photography taxiing aircraft so my shutter speed was a bit low at 1/60 hence the accidental full discs on the props. Came out OK all the same I think
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
509% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Superb
June 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Flying with their wheels down - an unusual shot!
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise