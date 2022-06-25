Previous
Red and White Poppy by rjb71
Photo 1863

Red and White Poppy

Had a wander around Burghley Sculpture Gardens today. There are a few areas where they have planted wild flowers which look great at the moment.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Maggiemae
Most beautiful picture! fav
June 25th, 2022  
Mona
Indeed, most beautiful. O love your dof and the hoover fly.
June 25th, 2022  
