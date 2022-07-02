Sign up
Photo 1867
Shadows
Happened to have been in the area at sunset so it would have been rude not to stop!
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
3
2
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2899
photos
263
followers
105
following
511% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mike
Very nice!
July 2nd, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
fabulous light
July 2nd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Awesome light, shadow and sunburst
July 2nd, 2022
