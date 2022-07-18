Previous
Bristol Box Kite by rjb71
Bristol Box Kite

The replica Bristol Box kite at Shuttleworth rarely flies so it was pleasing to see it do a little flight down Shuttleworths runway. Having read the book 'From Bleriot to Spitfire' it's a wonder it flies at all.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Mave
You were very lucky. We have never seen this one fly. Great shot!
July 18th, 2022  
