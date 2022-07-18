Sign up
Photo 1878
Bristol Box Kite
The replica Bristol Box kite at Shuttleworth rarely flies so it was pleasing to see it do a little flight down Shuttleworths runway. Having read the book 'From Bleriot to Spitfire' it's a wonder it flies at all.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
1
1
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2910
photos
264
followers
105
following
514% complete
View this month »
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
Mave
You were very lucky. We have never seen this one fly. Great shot!
July 18th, 2022
