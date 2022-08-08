Previous
More Bales by rjb71
Photo 1891

More Bales

These bales are at the bottom of a very big hill. It seemed a good idea to walk there not so good climbing back up!
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Taffy ace
Gorgeous lighting!
August 8th, 2022  
Richard Brown ace
@taffy thanks had to underexpose it quite a bit but as you know these Z cameras are quite forgiving!
August 8th, 2022  
Lesley ace
It feels like it should be an oil painting in a gallery. So beautiful
August 8th, 2022  
