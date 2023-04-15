Previous
Sir Nigel Gresley (again) by rjb71
Sir Nigel Gresley (again)

Rinse and repeat shot but as they has turned this famous loco to face towards Peterborough I thought I should have another go. A lot of light to balance here but reasonable happy with the result
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Maggiemae ace
I thought it might be a steam engine with the steam involved but doesn't have the right shape. Gorgeous picture! fav On a bit more research, I see it is a steam engine - amazing shape!
April 15th, 2023  
