Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1985
Sir Nigel Gresley (again)
Rinse and repeat shot but as they has turned this famous loco to face towards Peterborough I thought I should have another go. A lot of light to balance here but reasonable happy with the result
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3027
photos
235
followers
97
following
543% complete
View this month »
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
I thought it might be a steam engine with the steam involved but doesn't have the right shape. Gorgeous picture! fav On a bit more research, I see it is a steam engine - amazing shape!
April 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close