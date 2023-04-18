Previous
Swanset by rjb71
Photo 1988

Swanset

A simple image of a Swan at sunset this evening. Deliberately underexposed and SOOC. Quite tempted to have this printed. Best on black if you have the time.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
That is stunning!
April 18th, 2023  
