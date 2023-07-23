Previous
Going Batty! by rjb71
Photo 2018

Going Batty!

Surprised to see a bat out in daylight at Rutland Water nature reserve. The light was pretty grim in between the showers but happy to have got a few shots of this unusual sight.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise