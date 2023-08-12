Sign up
Photo 2031
Aston Martin DBS
Spent the day at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon which was holding an Aston Martin Heritage event. This is a Aston Martin DBS Superleggara worth around 200,000 pounds
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
