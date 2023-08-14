Previous
The Old Mill by rjb71
The Old Mill

Those of you that have followed me for a while will recognise this old mill. I've photographed it several times but this is the first time with bales. I also tried a different composition for a change.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Olwynne
Lovely composition. You nailed it!
August 14th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely pastoral scene.Fav😊
August 14th, 2023  
Shepherdman
Nice to see that harvest in - still struggling for dry weather for some fields around us.
August 14th, 2023  
