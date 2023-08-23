Sign up
Photo 2039
Bailing out early
Managed to escape work early and now have a few days off. Happened to pass by this rather large field of round bales, so I thought it would be rude not to take a shot!
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
5
3
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3082
photos
222
followers
90
following
558% complete
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365-2017 onwards
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture...great sense of depth
August 23rd, 2023
Richard Brown
ace
@seattlite
thanks always think there a tricky subject to compose
August 23rd, 2023
George
ace
Beautiful rural image.
August 23rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice light
August 23rd, 2023
Annie D
ace
Great composition
August 23rd, 2023
