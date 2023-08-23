Previous
Bailing out early by rjb71
Photo 2039

Bailing out early

Managed to escape work early and now have a few days off. Happened to pass by this rather large field of round bales, so I thought it would be rude not to take a shot!
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture...great sense of depth
August 23rd, 2023  
Richard Brown ace
@seattlite thanks always think there a tricky subject to compose
August 23rd, 2023  
George ace
Beautiful rural image.
August 23rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice light
August 23rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
Great composition
August 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise