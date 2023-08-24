Sign up
Photo 2040
Hope Valley
A view point from the aptly named Surprise view car park in the Peak District. What is equally surprising is there is now an accessible footpath to this view point meaning my wife who is a wheelchair user could also enjoy the view.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Tags
landscape-60
Jesika
Beautiful view and delight that those less mobile can see it
August 24th, 2023
Brennie B
So lovely up there. ..we sorta live reasonably close to the peaks
August 24th, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
One of my favourite places!
August 24th, 2023
