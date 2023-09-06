Sign up
Previous
Photo 2048
A Hot Summer/Autumn night
A rather beautiful sunset at the end of another warm day. It was still 24 degrees C when I took this some 20 minutes after sunset. Best on black
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
4
7
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3092
photos
217
followers
90
following
561% complete
View this month »
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
7
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
6th September 2023 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
September 6th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Simply stunning!
September 6th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Truly exceptional, especially on black
September 6th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Very beautiful indeed
September 6th, 2023
