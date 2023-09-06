Previous
A Hot Summer/Autumn night by rjb71
A Hot Summer/Autumn night

A rather beautiful sunset at the end of another warm day. It was still 24 degrees C when I took this some 20 minutes after sunset. Best on black
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
gloria jones
So lovely.
September 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Simply stunning!
September 6th, 2023  
Walks @ 7
Truly exceptional, especially on black
September 6th, 2023  
Lesley
Very beautiful indeed
September 6th, 2023  
