Previous
Photo 2059
Steam Dreams
This is steam locomotive 46100 Royal Scot built in 1930 and sent to Chicago in 1933 for the Centuary of Progress Exposition. Seen here at Nene Valley railway near Peterborough today
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
4
4
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Lesley
Fabulous!
September 24th, 2023
Corinne C
The steam is fabulous so is the picture
September 24th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
Very nice!
September 24th, 2023
Nick
So much better than my shot
September 24th, 2023
