Steam Dreams by rjb71
Steam Dreams

This is steam locomotive 46100 Royal Scot built in 1930 and sent to Chicago in 1933 for the Centuary of Progress Exposition. Seen here at Nene Valley railway near Peterborough today
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Lesley ace
Fabulous!
September 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
The steam is fabulous so is the picture
September 24th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
Very nice!
September 24th, 2023  
Nick ace
So much better than my shot
September 24th, 2023  
