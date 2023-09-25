Previous
Hunslet Tank Engine by rjb71
Hunslet Tank Engine

This cute little tank engine is currently on loan to Nene Valley railway whilst they make repairs to there own fleet of locos
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Chris Cook ace
Looks like Thomas! Great shot!
