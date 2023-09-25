Sign up
Photo 2060
Hunslet Tank Engine
This cute little tank engine is currently on loan to Nene Valley railway whilst they make repairs to there own fleet of locos
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Chris Cook
Looks like Thomas! Great shot!
September 25th, 2023
