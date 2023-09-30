Sign up
Photo 2063
BBMF Members Day
8 Merlins over RAF Coningsby today in the form of Lancaster PA474, Spitfire AB910, Spitfire MK356, Hurricane PZ865 and last but not least Spitfire P7350. Quite a sight and sound
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
George
Great to get them all in one shot. Great clarity.
September 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Fab
September 30th, 2023
Corinne C
Wonderful capture
September 30th, 2023
