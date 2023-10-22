Previous
Autumn... by rjb71
Photo 2074

Autumn...

The trees are very slow to change this year around our area at least 2 weeks later than normal. One of the advantages of 365 is looking at your back catalogue to check these things!
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
568% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April ace
Beautiful light....change has been slow here too, and now we have a hard freeze forecast for the end of the week. Going to grab as much fall color as I can over the next few days.
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise