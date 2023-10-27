Sign up
Photo 2079
Puddle Moon
The nearly full hunters moon also reflecting in a Puddle!
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
6
7
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3124
photos
214
followers
90
following
2079
jo
ace
Would like to ge able to double fav, beautiful.
October 27th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Cool moon shot!
October 27th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
That is a great shot! Favourite
October 27th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Nicely done
October 27th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
How very cool!
October 27th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh...well done indeed !
October 27th, 2023
