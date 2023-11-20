Previous
The Last Hurrah by rjb71
Photo 2096

The Last Hurrah

Took a trip to Great Central Railway for there Last Hurrah event. Always enjoy taking some shots at Rothley Station as it gets dark.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
