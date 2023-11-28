Previous
Hanging On by rjb71
Hanging On

A golden Oak tree in the border of Leicestershire and Rutland today.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
John Falconer
Beautiful view.
November 28th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
hanging in there beautifully
November 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful shot!
November 28th, 2023  
Corinne C
A lovely pastural shot
November 28th, 2023  
