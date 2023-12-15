Sign up
Previous
Photo 2109
Work Work Work
Was stuck at work when the sky decided to put on a show. So here's some silos and the crescent moon. Taken with the Work phone 🤫
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
1
1
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Suzanne
ace
For all that you're stuck at work, it's a great shot, well framed and composed
December 15th, 2023
