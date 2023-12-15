Previous
Work Work Work by rjb71
Photo 2109

Work Work Work

Was stuck at work when the sky decided to put on a show. So here's some silos and the crescent moon. Taken with the Work phone 🤫
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
577% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
For all that you're stuck at work, it's a great shot, well framed and composed
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise