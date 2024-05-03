Previous
Bedraggled by rjb71
Photo 2129

Bedraggled

A rather damp looking green finch in the back garden today.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Walks @ 7 ace
Brave soul in the rain, fav!
May 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Stunning
May 3rd, 2024  
