Smile its Friday :) by rjb71
Smile its Friday :)

A white legged Damsel fly in the back garden today.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
vaidas ace
Impressive shot!
May 10th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Haha but so awesome
May 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Those eyes :).
May 10th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
That is truly an amazing shot!
May 10th, 2024  
