Previous
Beam me up! by rjb71
Photo 2134

Beam me up!

The Aurora over Rutland Water last night. Probably the best display I'm ever likely to see and certainly worth the effort of being put late!
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
This is spectacular!
May 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Stunning!
May 11th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Fabulous!
May 11th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Amazing!
May 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh wow I am so jealous. My daughter saw the Aurora Australis in Melbourne tonight but unfortunately rain and heavy clouds where we are. fav
May 11th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
Glorious capture, Richard!
May 11th, 2024  
KV ace
Incredible.
May 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise