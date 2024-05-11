Sign up
Previous
Photo 2134
Beam me up!
The Aurora over Rutland Water last night. Probably the best display I'm ever likely to see and certainly worth the effort of being put late!
11th May 2024
11th May 24
7
9
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
This is spectacular!
May 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Stunning!
May 11th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Fabulous!
May 11th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Amazing!
May 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh wow I am so jealous. My daughter saw the Aurora Australis in Melbourne tonight but unfortunately rain and heavy clouds where we are. fav
May 11th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Glorious capture, Richard!
May 11th, 2024
KV
ace
Incredible.
May 11th, 2024
