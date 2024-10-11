Previous
A sky full of colours by rjb71
Photo 2139

A sky full of colours

Great to see the Northern Lights tonight again and almost as impressive as last May! This is a distant view of the church at Rutland Water to try and show hiw much of the sky was lit up!
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise