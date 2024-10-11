Sign up
A sky full of colours
Great to see the Northern Lights tonight again and almost as impressive as last May! This is a distant view of the church at Rutland Water to try and show hiw much of the sky was lit up!
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
