Comet C3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS by rjb71
Photo 2141

Comet C3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS

Finally got some clear skies to capture this comment. Wasn't sure how well it would come out with the full moon.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
kali ace
you may want to fix your spelling mistake/typo :) havent seen it yet, clouds photobombing
October 18th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fantastic—How wonderful to catch it with such a nice foreground!
October 18th, 2024  
julia ace
Wow top points on capture and location..
October 18th, 2024  
