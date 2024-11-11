Previous
At the going down of the sun by rjb71
At the going down of the sun

Skipped out of work early to capture the church lit up red for remembrance day commemorations. Lest we Forget.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Suzanne ace
Good shot!
November 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful
November 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 11th, 2024  
