Photo 2149
At the going down of the sun
Skipped out of work early to capture the church lit up red for remembrance day commemorations. Lest we Forget.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Good shot!
November 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful
November 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 11th, 2024
