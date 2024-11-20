Previous
Gateway to Winter by rjb71
Photo 2150

Gateway to Winter

A very quick commute shot this morning. Bonus point if you can spot the horse
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
589% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
First snow of the year? Nice shot. And give me the bonus point.
November 20th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
Glorious!
November 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful image. Found the horse!
November 20th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
November 20th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
How lovely, and a great POV. Cute horse!
November 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture
November 20th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Nicely composed, Richard!
November 20th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
lovely light
November 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact