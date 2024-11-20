Sign up
Previous
Photo 2150
Gateway to Winter
A very quick commute shot this morning. Bonus point if you can spot the horse
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
8
9
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2150
photos
185
followers
85
following
589% complete
View this month »
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
Chris Cook
ace
First snow of the year? Nice shot. And give me the bonus point.
November 20th, 2024
Simply Amanda
Glorious!
November 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful image. Found the horse!
November 20th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
November 20th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
How lovely, and a great POV. Cute horse!
November 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture
November 20th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Nicely composed, Richard!
November 20th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
lovely light
November 20th, 2024
