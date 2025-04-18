Previous
Yellow by rjb71
A footpath though a field of oilseedrape near Rockingham in Northamptonshire
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
April 18th, 2025  
Carole G ace
Looks like spring has sprung
April 18th, 2025  
