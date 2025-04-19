Previous
Whitethroat by rjb71
Whitethroat

An unusual visitor to the back garden that flew off before I could get a clean shot. Not difficult to identify though with the very obvious white throat!
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Babs ace
He is gorgeous well spotted
April 20th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Beautiful
April 20th, 2025  
